Parul Gulati stars in Juss' new punjabi song 'Mera Mann'

The video, released on Speed Records’ official platforms, features breathtaking visuals and heartfelt performances. Parul shared her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “Filming Mera Mann has been an incredible journey. Juss is a fantastic artist, and working with him brought so much energy to the set. His music is truly soulful, and I believe fans will really connect with this song. It’s been a privilege to help bring this beautiful track to life.”

The chemistry between Parul and Juss adds a unique charm to the video, enhancing the emotional depth of the song. Fans have already started praising the duo’s collaboration and the video’s aesthetic appeal. Mera Mann is now available on all major streaming platforms, with its video gaining traction on YouTube. Juss’ strong vocals combined with Parul’s magnetic presence make this song a must-watch for Punjabi music lovers.