AR Rahman and Saira Banu to part ways after 29 years of marriage

On Tuesday, Saira Banu announced her separation from Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, citing emotional strain in their relationship. A official statement was released by Saira’s lawyer confirming the couple’s decision to part ways.

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time,” the statement read.

Saira’s lawyer emphasised the emotional toll the separation has taken on her client. “Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” the lawyer added.

The couple’s son, Ameen, also took to Instagram to share the news and request privacy for the family.