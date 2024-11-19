Malti Marie embraces cosy autumn vibes in Priyanka Chopra’s adorable post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas delighted fans with an adorable glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, enjoying the cosy charm of autumn. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a sweet photo of Malti bundled up in a cosy sweater, a white scarf, a floral jacket, and a cap, perfectly dressed for the crisp weather.

Surrounded by the golden hues of fall, the little one appeared content as she stood next to green plants, gazing at them with her back to the camera. Captioning the picture, Priyanka simply wrote, ‘Autumn,’ accompanied by falling leaves emojis.