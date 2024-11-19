Malti Marie embraces cosy autumn vibes in Priyanka Chopra’s adorable post

Priyanka Chopra Jonas delighted fans with an adorable glimpse of her daughter, Malti Marie, enjoying the cosy charm of autumn. Posting on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a sweet photo of Malti bundled up in a cosy sweater, a white scarf, a floral jacket, and a cap, perfectly dressed for the crisp weather.
Surrounded by the golden hues of fall, the little one appeared content as she stood next to green plants, gazing at them with her back to the camera. Captioning the picture, Priyanka simply wrote, ‘Autumn,’ accompanied by falling leaves emojis.
This heartwarming moment comes shortly after Priyanka shared highlights from a visit to a London museum with Malti. The photo and video collection captured the mother-daughter duo enjoying quality time exploring exhibits. Malti seemed captivated by preserved spiders, other insects, dinosaur fossils, and jaw models.
One image featured the toddler admiring a beautifully decorated Christmas tree, while another showed her playfully mimicking a raccoon. Priyanka also shared a moment of them enjoying a meal together at a café.
Captioning the post, Priyanka wrote, “In between sleeps. Sound on. Thank you for the hospitality, Natural History Museum, and our guide, the lovely Leone, for your expertise and patience with MM.”
On the professional front, Priyanka, 42, is gearing up for her roles in upcoming films Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and The Bluff with Karl Urban.
She is also busy filming the second season of Citadel, reprising her role as special agent Nadia Sinh. Directed by the Russo Brothers, the new season stars Priyanka alongside Richard Madden as Mason Kane/Kyle Conroy, with a cast that includes Stanley Tucci, Leslie Manville, and others.