Parineeti Chopra’s mother gives a beautiful gift to her daughter and son-in-law Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has always admired her mother, Reena Chopra, for her artistic talent, while Reena fondly refers to her first-born as her "mentor and guide," underscoring their deep bond. Recently, this connection was beautifully highlighted when Reena gifted Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha, a handmade painting that left the couple delighted.

Parineeti shared two heartwarming pictures on Instagram. The first featured her posing with a stunning painting — a replica of her roka ceremony photo — depicting a tender moment of clasped hands with her husband. The proud daughter stood between the painting and Raghav, beaming with joy.

Dressed in an elegant ethnic ensemble comprising a navy-blue top, a flowing skirt, and a multi-coloured coat, Parineeti looked radiant. Meanwhile, Raghav complemented her in a classic all-black outfit. In the second picture, she shared a side-by-side collage of the original roka photo and the beautifully recreated painting by her mother.

Expressing her pride and gratitude, Parineeti captioned the post:

"The greatest artist, my MOM, ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art; it's a reflection of your love for both of us. This will hold a place of honor in our home. Thank you, Mom, @rreenachopra.art."