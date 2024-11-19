Parineeti Chopra’s mother gives a beautiful gift to her daughter and son-in-law Raghav Chadha

Parineeti Chopra has always admired her mother, Reena Chopra, for her artistic talent, while Reena fondly refers to her first-born as her "mentor and guide," underscoring their deep bond. Recently, this connection was beautifully highlighted when Reena gifted Parineeti and her husband, Raghav Chadha, a handmade painting that left the couple delighted.
Parineeti shared two heartwarming pictures on Instagram. The first featured her posing with a stunning painting — a replica of her roka ceremony photo — depicting a tender moment of clasped hands with her husband. The proud daughter stood between the painting and Raghav, beaming with joy.
Dressed in an elegant ethnic ensemble comprising a navy-blue top, a flowing skirt, and a multi-coloured coat, Parineeti looked radiant. Meanwhile, Raghav complemented her in a classic all-black outfit. In the second picture, she shared a side-by-side collage of the original roka photo and the beautifully recreated painting by her mother.
Expressing her pride and gratitude, Parineeti captioned the post:
"The greatest artist, my MOM, ladies and gentlemen! Can you believe how accurate it is? Right down to every little detail. This painting is so much more than just a piece of art; it's a reflection of your love for both of us. This will hold a place of honor in our home. Thank you, Mom, @rreenachopra.art."
Raghav Chadha, equally moved, praised his mother-in-law’s talent, remarking, "Hello @reenachopra.art - now we all know where Pari gets her artist genes from… the apple truly doesn’t fall far from the tree! Thank you so much for the most amazing anniversary gift ever!"
Reena, deeply touched by their appreciation, commented:
"I think I was most emotionally involved in this because, for me, it wasn’t just a painting. It was a depiction of love, togetherness, and what you both mean to us. My heart lies within the brushstrokes! May this always remind you to hold each other's hand for eternity."
The gesture left Parineeti emotional, calling it the "best gift" ever.
Parineeti and Raghav, who had known each other for years before briefly dating, tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in an intimate wedding ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.