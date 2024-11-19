Tamannaah Bhatia shares glimpses of her ‘fun’ weekend with Diana Penty, Kajal Aggarwal and more

Tamannaah Bhatia enjoyed a delightful weekend with her close friends. The actress, whose song Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2 has become a chart-topping sensation, shared a series of fun moments on Instagram featuring Kajal Aggarwal, Diana Penty and Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani.

In one of the pictures, Tamannaah can be seen sitting on the floor, smiling with two friends, while Rasha and another friend clicked a selfie nearby in what appeared to be a lively living room setting. Another photo captured Tamannaah sharing a warm hug with Rasha, while in another, she flashed a victory sign alongside Diana.

Tamannaah’s caption, “When aaj ki raat was a Sunday!” cleverly played on the title of her hit song. Kajal responded in the comments, writing, “Super fun evening! Long overdue,” while Rasha dropped laughing emojis. Diana also reshared the post on her Instagram Stories, adding, “Night with the ladies.”

Apart from her show-stopping dance number, Tamannaah plays an extended cameo as Shama in Stree 2, a horror-comedy that has broken records as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Up next, she will star in the heist action-thriller Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, directed by Neeraj Pandey and co-starring Jimmy Shergill and Avinash Tiwary, set to release on November 29 on Netflix.