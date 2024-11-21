Shruti Haasan’s heartwarming interaction with fans while shooting for ‘Coolie’

Shruti Haasan, the multifaceted actress and singer, is currently immersed in the high-octane world of Lokesh Kanagaraj's eagerly awaited film Coolie, where she stars alongside the legendary Rajinikanth. Amid the whirlwind of a demanding shoot schedule in Chennai, Shruti has managed to stay connected with her loyal fans, effortlessly exuding the grace and humility that have become her trademark.

In a heartwarming video that has been making the rounds on social media, Shruti is seen patiently posing for selfies and exchanging warm smiles with her fans. Her approachable, down-to-earth nature has left fans in awe, further cementing her status as not just a powerhouse performer but a star who truly values her audience.