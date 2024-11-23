Preity Zinta seeks suggestions for PBKS from fans ahead of the IPL mega-auction 2024

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, known for her iconic roles in many Bollywood movies, is gearing up for the upcoming IPL auction. After enjoying a digital detox, the actress landed n Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the much-awaited occasion. The actress has turned to her Instagram followers for player recommendations to strengthen her co-owned IPL team, the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Preity Zinta shared a captivating video showcasing the stunning Jeddah skyline from her hotel room balcony, inviting fans to share their top picks for the upcoming season. "Done with my digital detox ! Landed in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia for the IPL Auction. Watch this space for some amazing new announcements folks. Till then all recommendations for our new team are welcome. Bring it on," she wrote in the captions. Recently, PBKS also announced their new head coach for the upcoming season will be the Australian cricketing legend, Ricky Ponting.