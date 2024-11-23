Shakira to gift her Lamborghini Urus to a lucky fan

Singer-songwriter Shakira is giving away her custom purple Lamborghini Urus to one lucky fan, celebrating her new single Soltera (Spanish for single). The gesture is both a nod to her personal journey and a way to thank fans for their unwavering support, stated reports.
In a press release, the Colombian singer shared, "This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I’ve realized that human connection is what truly matters."
The 47-year-old reflected on her split from Gerard Piqué, adding, "Material things like cars and clothes don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the bonds we create that make a real difference."
Fans can enter the contest by uploading a dance to Soltera on Instagram or TikTok using the hashtag #ElCarroDeShakira by November 29. Five finalists will be chosen, and the public will vote for the winner on December 5. The winner will be announced on December 6 on the chat show Despierta América.
Shakira's latest single Soltera, released in September, has already climbed into Spotify's Global Top 50. Meanwhile, her album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran earned a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album.
The singer, set to begin her world tour in May 2025, previously shared with a media organisation how music helped her heal post-separation. "Writing music was the only way I could truly begin to grieve and move forward," she was quoted as saying.