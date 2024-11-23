Shakira to gift her Lamborghini Urus to a lucky fan

Singer-songwriter Shakira is giving away her custom purple Lamborghini Urus to one lucky fan, celebrating her new single Soltera (Spanish for single). The gesture is both a nod to her personal journey and a way to thank fans for their unwavering support, stated reports.

In a press release, the Colombian singer shared, "This car was a gift to myself as I began my single life, but I’ve realized that human connection is what truly matters."

The 47-year-old reflected on her split from Gerard Piqué, adding, "Material things like cars and clothes don’t transform us. It’s the people we love and the bonds we create that make a real difference."