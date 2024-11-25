Abhishek Banerjee celebrates two years of ‘Bhediya’ with unseen backstage photos

"It feels surreal that Bhediya clocks two years today," Abhishek shared. "This film is special not only because of the character I played but also for the unforgettable experience it was. Shooting in Arunachal’s wilderness during tough conditions and working with an amazing cast and crew was truly magical."

Known for his portrayal of Jana, a recurring character across the franchise, Abhishek called the role a ‘thread tying these stories together’. He added, "Playing Jana in Stree, Bhediya, and now Munjya is a blessing. The love I’ve received for this role inspires me to keep growing as an actor." Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Maddock Films, was praised for its unique mix of horror and comedy, stunning visuals, and engaging storyline. Fans now eagerly await the sequel, Bhediya 2, as Abhishek’s contribution to this universe continues to resonate with audiences.