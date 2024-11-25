Ranbir Kapoor reveals Alia Bhatt once asked him, ‘Who is Kishore Kumar?’

During a conversation with filmmaker Rahul Rawail, who once assisted Ranbir’s grandfather Raj Kapoor, the actor expressed his love for the iconic song Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisaar from the 1959 film Anari. Ranbir described the track as one of his all-time favorites and shared a touching personal detail, “It is the first song I made my daughter Raha hear. I’m an 80s kid, and this song is my anthem.”

Ranbir also spoke about Anari, a classic comedy-drama directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee. The film starred Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Motilal, and Lalita Pawar. Known for its heartwarming storyline, Anari follows the journey of a poor, honest young man entangled in a murder case. Ranbir highlighted the film’s legacy, noting its remakes in Tamil (Pasamum Nesamum, 1964) and Turkish (Derbeder, 1960; Enayi, 1974).

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly gearing up for Dhoom 4 and preparing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War.