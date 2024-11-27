AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey slams ‘baseless assumptions’ about their link-up, calls him a father figure

Bassist Mohini Dey, known for her performances with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman, has addressed rumours linking her with the musician. She dismissed the speculation as “baseless assumptions” and described Rahman as a “father figure.”

Mohini took to Instagram to share a video and a heartfelt note, emphasising her respect for Rahman and urging people to stop spreading misinformation.

In the video, she explained: “I have a lot of father figures, role models in my life, and I've been really fortunate and grateful to have had them play vital roles in my upbringing. AR happens to be one of them. By AR, I mean AR Rahman. I respect him a lot. He is just like my father. He is actually a little bit younger than my dad. His daughter is exactly my age, I think. We have a lot of respect and love for each other.”

She shared that she had been part of Rahman’s band as his bassist for over eight years before moving to the US five years ago to collaborate with pop artists and focus on her own band and music.

Addressing the rumours, Mohini requested privacy. She stated, “Anyway, long story short. Please be kind and respect our privacy. It's a personal matter, and it's painful. It's a painful process. So please be kind.”

In her caption, Mohini expressed her dismay at the media for misrepresenting her relationship with Rahman. “"It is utterly unbelievable to see the amount of misinformation and baseless assumptions/claims against me & @arrahman. It feels criminal that the media has vulgarised the two events. I honour my times as a kid working with @arrahman throughout my 8.5 years of working with him for his movies, tours, etc. It's disheartening to see that people have no respect, sympathy or empathy towards emotional matters like this.” she added.

She also paid tribute to her mentors and father figures, including her late father, Ranjit Barot, Louiz Banks, and AR Rahman, crediting them for shaping her career and guiding her journey in music.

Mohini concluded her post with an appeal for sensitivity, “Media/Paps do not understand the effect it has on people’s minds and lives. Be sensitive. I don't owe anyone any explanations but also, I don't want this to brew and interrupt my day so, Kindly stop with the false claims & Respect our privacy. Love, Mo.”