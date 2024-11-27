Samantha Ruth Prabhu gets candid about repurposing her wedding gown, says, ‘It wasn’t any kind of revenge’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently shared her candid experiences with divorce and the societal stigma associated with it. In an interview, the actress revealed the emotional turmoil she faced and how she emerged stronger.

Samantha discussed the prevalent societal judgment and the hurtful labels often attached to divorced women, such as “second-hand” and “used.” She acknowledged the immense pressure to conform to societal expectations and the pain of being perceived as a failure.

“When a woman goes through a divorce, there’s a lot of shame and stigma attached. I get a lot of comments saying ‘second hand’, ‘used’, and ‘wasted life’. You’re pushed into a corner where you are supposed to feel like you’re a failure that you were once married and now you’re not. And I do believe, it can be really hard for families and girls who’ve gone through.”

The actress also delved into the decision to repurpose her wedding gown. She explained that this was a symbolic gesture of reclaiming her narrative and moving forward. By transforming the gown, she aimed to challenge societal norms and redefine beauty standards.

“The reason why I repurposed my wedding gown was that - initially, it really hurt. I decided to flip it. I decided to own it. I am separated, I’m divorced. Things haven’t been a fairytale. But, that does not mean I sit in a corner, cry about it and never ever have the courage to live again. It wasn’t any kind of revenge or anything. It really wasn't a ginormous gesture. It was that - yes it has happened. I know it and I can't hide from it. This doesn't mean my life ends there. It begins where it ends.”

Samantha emphasised the importance of mental health and the need to seek support during difficult times. She shared her journey of healing and personal growth, highlighting the importance of self-love and resilience.

The actress also addressed the rumours and misinformation that circulated during her divorce. She revealed that she was tempted to publicly refute the false claims but ultimately chose to prioritise her mental well-being. Samantha emphasised the importance of letting go of the need for external validation and focusing on what truly matters.

On the professional front, Samantha recently appeared in Prime Video’s Citadel: Honey Bunny. She is currently working on an upcoming Telugu film, with further details expected to be announced soon.