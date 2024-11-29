Dulquer Salmaan steals the spotlight with style

Dulquer Salmaan continues to dominate Indian cinema with his latest hit, Lucky Bhaskar, further proving his versatility and star power. Since his breakout role in Second Show, Dulquer has won hearts with diverse performances in films like OK Kanmani, Charlie and Bangalore Days. His portrayal of Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati and successful Bollywood ventures like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor have cemented his status as a pan-Indian star. Recent successes like Kurup and Sita Ramam highlight his bankability as an actor. Dulquer's seamless transition between Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films makes him one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema today.

But Dulquer’s appeal goes beyond his acting prowess; he’s also known for his impeccable sense of style. Whether it's a sharply tailored suit, vibrant printed shirts, or traditional ethnic wear, Dulquer consistently makes a statement with his off-screen looks.