Dulquer Salmaan steals the spotlight with style

Dulquer Salmaan continues to dominate Indian cinema with his latest hit, Lucky Bhaskar, further proving his versatility and star power. Since his breakout role in Second Show, Dulquer has won hearts with diverse performances in films like OK Kanmani, Charlie and Bangalore Days. His portrayal of Gemini Ganesan in Mahanati and successful Bollywood ventures like Karwaan and The Zoya Factor have cemented his status as a pan-Indian star. Recent successes like Kurup and Sita Ramam highlight his bankability as an actor. Dulquer's seamless transition between Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films makes him one of the most sought-after actors in Indian cinema today.
But Dulquer’s appeal goes beyond his acting prowess; he’s also known for his impeccable sense of style. Whether it's a sharply tailored suit, vibrant printed shirts, or traditional ethnic wear, Dulquer consistently makes a statement with his off-screen looks.
At the Lucky Bhaskar pre-release event, he turned heads in a sleek black suit by Raamz Label. The modern-fit blazer paired with high-waisted, pleated trousers added a vintage touch. An open-collar black shirt lent the outfit a laid-back elegance, while clear-framed glasses and classic black formal shoes completed the ensemble with a blend of timeless and contemporary style.
On Bigg Boss Telugu, Dulquer opted for a more relaxed yet chic look. He sported a loose-fitted button-down shirt with a vibrant paisley print in earthy tones, along with rolled-up sleeves for a casual vibe. He paired this with high-waisted beige trousers that had a slight front pleat for a retro flair. Beige suede Chelsea boots, a sleek wristwatch, and dark sunglasses added a modern edge, blending retro patterns with contemporary tailoring for a stylish TV appearance.
During the Lucky Bhaskar promotions in Kochi, he made a bold statement in a Versace shirt featuring signature golden baroque patterns on a black base. He matched it with loose black trousers from Zafran & Shadab, striking a balance between comfort and sophistication. Polished black leather shoes, tinted sunglasses and minimal accessories allowed the striking shirt to take centre stage, making for a dramatic yet refined look.
For the Dubai leg of the promotions, Dulquer opted for a suave ensemble. He layered a classic off-white shirt under an oversized light beige jacket, paired with tailored black trousers for a sleek silhouette. Playful flip-up sunglasses and black leather boots added a modern, edgy touch.
In another standout look, Dulquer embraced boldness with an emerald green animal-print shirt by Shantanu & Nikhil, balanced with classic black trousers. Gold-framed sunglasses and a metallic watch were his only accessories, while sleek black loafers from Shutiq added a polished finish, perfectly complementing his charismatic presence.
