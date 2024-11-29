Five Bollywood actresses who are setting winter fashion goals this season

Pratibha Ranta has made waves not only with her acting in Laapataa Ladies but also with her unique sense of style. She recently stunned in a beige and cream sweater that gave off a soft and radiant vibe. The pastel hues complemented her skin tone perfectly, creating a simple yet sophisticated look. Paired with minimal makeup and open locks, her outfit is proof that neutral shades are perfect for winter. This look is ideal for casual outings or cozy gatherings, making her one to watch when it comes to understated winter fashion.