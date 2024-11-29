Five Bollywood actresses who are setting winter fashion goals this season

Winter is here, bringing with it the perfect chance to upgrade your wardrobe. Bollywood’s fashion-forward actresses are giving us plenty of inspiration to keep warm without compromising on style. From cosy sweaters to chic coats, these divas show us how to beat the chill with flair. Take a look at five Bollywood actresses who are setting serious winter fashion goals this season!
Pratibha Ranta has made waves not only with her acting in Laapataa Ladies but also with her unique sense of style. She recently stunned in a beige and cream sweater that gave off a soft and radiant vibe. The pastel hues complemented her skin tone perfectly, creating a simple yet sophisticated look. Paired with minimal makeup and open locks, her outfit is proof that neutral shades are perfect for winter. This look is ideal for casual outings or cozy gatherings, making her one to watch when it comes to understated winter fashion.
Alia Bhatt’s winter style is all about comfort and cuteness. Dressed in a soft grey knitted sweater, she exuded cosy vibes that are perfect for the season. She paired it with an adorable winter cap that added a playful touch to her look. The casual yet charming ensemble is a go-to for laid-back winter days when staying warm is key. Whether you're out for a stroll or enjoying a coffee date, Alia’s sweater-weather style is all about staying snug while keeping it chic.
Janhvi Kapoor effortlessly combines elegance with winter layering. She was seen in a light beige turtleneck sweater, layered with a striking navy-blue coat and a matching cap. The contrast between the muted tones of her sweater and the boldness of her coat added depth to her outfit. Perfect for colder days, this look is both functional and stylish. It’s a great example of how layering can elevate your winter wardrobe while ensuring you stay cosy and fashionable.
Sara Ali Khan has mastered the art of mixing style with practicality. She turned heads in a bright pink knit top that she paired with white athleisure track pants and jacket for a playful twist. Her outfit strikes a balance between fun and functional, perfect for a quick winter hike. This look is proof that experimenting with a pop of colour can make your winter wardrobe more exciting and vibrant.
Mithila Palkar is all about combining comfort with style. She donned a furry coat that not only kept her warm but also added a fun element to her look. Paired with a winter cap, thick pants, and boots, her outfit is perfect for colder days when you need to bundle up. Mithila’s look is a great reminder that staying comfortable doesn’t mean you have to compromise on style. This cozy ensemble is perfect for everything from running errands to outdoor winter activities.