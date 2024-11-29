Keerthy Suresh confirms wedding to Antony Thattil in December

Actress Keerthy Suresh has officially confirmed that she will be marrying her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, this December. The news was revealed by the actress herself during her visit to Tirupati, where she had gone to seek blessings ahead of the wedding.

Speaking to the media after the darshan, Keerthy shared, "I am getting married in December in Goa." She also mentioned an upcoming project, a Hindi film titled Baby John, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

Keerthy had previously hinted at her relationship with Antony through a Diwali post on social media, where she shared a photo of them together. In the image, Antony can be seen lighting a firecracker while Keerthy stands next to him with her hand on his shoulder. The actress captioned the post, "15 years and counting ✨ It has always been... AntoNY x KEerthy 💕 (Iykyk)."