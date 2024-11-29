Keerthy Suresh confirms wedding to Antony Thattil in December

Actress Keerthy Suresh has officially confirmed that she will be marrying her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, this December. The news was revealed by the actress herself during her visit to Tirupati, where she had gone to seek blessings ahead of the wedding.
Speaking to the media after the darshan, Keerthy shared, "I am getting married in December in Goa." She also mentioned an upcoming project, a Hindi film titled Baby John, in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.
Keerthy had previously hinted at her relationship with Antony through a Diwali post on social media, where she shared a photo of them together. In the image, Antony can be seen lighting a firecracker while Keerthy stands next to him with her hand on his shoulder. The actress captioned the post, "15 years and counting ✨ It has always been... AntoNY x KEerthy 💕 (Iykyk)."
The heartfelt message, paired with the infinity and nazar amulet emojis, captured the couple's long and meaningful bond.
Preparations for the wedding are already in full swing in Goa, where the ceremony is set to take place. On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh will be seen in Baby John, a Hindi adaptation of the popular Tamil film Theri starring Vijay. The film, which also features Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, is scheduled for release on December 25.