Shabana Azmi remembers her late ‘fun-loving mother’ with a heartfelt post

Shabana’s mother Shaukat Kaifi passed away in 2022 due to an age-related illness at the age of 93. Confirming the sad news, Javed Akhtar said in a statement, “She was 93 and she was having one problem after another. She was admitted to Kokikaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital, for certain days she was in the ICU and then she was out of ICU. It was all age related.”

For the unversed, Shaukat Kaifi was an Indian theatre and film actress. Her husband was the Urdu poet and film lyricist, Kaifi Azmi. She and her husband were prominent figures in the Indian People's Theatre Association (IPTA) and the Progressive Writers Association (PWA), both of which served as cultural platforms for the Communist Party of India.

Work-wise, Shabana Azmi starrer Bun Tikki will have its world premiere on January 5 at the 36th Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) in California. Directed by Faraz Arif Ansari, the film also stars Zeenat Aman and Abhay Deol. This film marks fashion designer-turned-producer Manish Malhotra's second venture as a producer, following Saali Mohabbat.