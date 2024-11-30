Josh Allen proposes to Hailee Steinfeld in romantic engagement

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and actress Hailee Steinfeld have announced their engagement, sharing the moment with their millions of followers on Instagram. The picture, posted on Friday, shows Allen down on one knee proposing to Steinfeld in a picturesque setting. Surrounded by candles and framed by an arch adorned with flowers, the couple’s moment was captured on a grassy ridge overlooking water, with the natural beauty adding to the romance.

The engagement likely took place last week, during the Bills' bye week, as Allen prepared for their upcoming game against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite his usual reserved nature when it comes to personal matters, Allen had a broad smile when asked about his time off during a press conference, though he didn’t mention the proposal. He simply said he’d enjoyed the break, got some sun, and spent time with family. The serene California coastline, where Allen resides in the offseason, likely served as the backdrop for the romantic moment.

Allen, 28, and Steinfeld, 27, were first romantically linked in the spring of 2023, when they were spotted dining together in New York City. Months later, they confirmed their relationship, although Allen had asked the media to respect their privacy by not mentioning Steinfeld's name. Since then, Steinfeld has been seen attending Bills games, and the couple also hosted a Halloween party earlier this year.

Steinfeld, a Los Angeles native, has had a successful career since she was 10 years old. She earned an Oscar nomination for her role in True Grit and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance in The Edge of Seventeen. She has appeared in Bumblebee, Dickinson, and Hawkeye, and voiced roles in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and its sequel. In addition to acting, Steinfeld has pursued a music career, releasing two EPs, including Half Written Story in 2020.

Allen, a first-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft from Wyoming, has become one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks. He has set multiple passing and scoring records for Buffalo and has established himself as a leader both on and off the field. This engagement marks an exciting new chapter for the couple.