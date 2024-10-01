Delbar Arya joins Shahid Kapoor in ‘Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues’

Actress Delbar Arya, celebrated for her remarkable contributions to the Punjabi film industry and music videos, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a significant role in Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. Directed by Sachin B Ravi, the film stars the talented Shahid Kapoor in the lead role and is inspired by the mythological epic, the Mahabharata. It focuses on the legendary immortal warrior Ashwatthama as he confronts modern challenges.

A source close to the production has confirmed that Delbar has been cast in a pivotal role. The source shared, "Delbar will soon begin filming. While we can't reveal much about her character, it will be something entirely different from what audiences have seen her in before. Her role will be striking and unrecognisable."

When approached for comment, Delbar remained tight-lipped, neither confirming nor denying her involvement, adding to the excitement among her fans.

The film promises an intriguing blend of myth and modernity as it explores Ashwatthama’s journey through contemporary conflicts. Fans are eagerly anticipating how Delbar's character will evolve in this action-packed drama alongside a stellar cast.