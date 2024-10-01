Five Bollywood celebs redefining wedding season fashion

Bollywood’s most stylish actors are stepping up their game this wedding season, redefining traditional Indian menswear with a fresh, modern edge. Whether it's the grand shaadi or the vibrant sangeet, these desi mundes offer impeccable outfit inspiration. Let’s break down their looks, giving us a roadmap to navigate each wedding event in style.
Vedang Raina’s shaadi ensemble is a masterclass in understated elegance. He sports a beige embellished kurta pajama with intricate embroidery, giving it a luxurious touch without being too over the top. The golden stole draped effortlessly over his shoulder adds a regal flair, while the beige mirror work juttis tie the whole look together. What makes this outfit perfect for a wedding is its subtle blend of opulence and grace, ideal for grooms or guests wanting a look that is both traditional and sophisticated.
Veer’s red sequined kurta paired with a matching Jodhpuri jacket and black trousers is bold, edgy, and perfect for the sangeet. The sequins on the kurta give the outfit a celebratory shimmer, ideal for a night of dancing and music. The monochrome red look, balanced with the sleek black trousers, is striking, and the Jodhpuri jacket adds a contemporary twist. It’s a statement-making ensemble that ensures all eyes will be on you as you take center stage on the dance floor.
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s navy blue sequinned Jodhpuri jacket, paired with beige trousers and black juttis, is a look that perfectly blends elegance with modern sensibilities. The rich navy blue colour brings a sense of luxury, while the sequins offer a subtle sparkle without overwhelming the outfit. The beige trousers break the monotony and introduce a soft contrast, making the outfit visually balanced. This polished look is perfect for an evening function where you want to stand out with quiet confidence.
Varun Dhawan brings a playful charm to traditional wear with his beige kurta and baby pink dhoti, paired with a matching pink bandi. The pastel shades make this outfit perfect for a daytime pooja ceremony, adding a fresh, vibrant feel to the occasion. The use of soft colors, complemented by pink juttis, creates an ensemble that’s both trendy and comfortable. The balance of structure (in the kurta) and fluidity (in the dhoti) is ideal for those who prefer a relaxed, yet stylish vibe.
Vicky Kaushal opts for a timeless and royal look with his beige sherwani adorned with delicate gold floral embellishments. Paired with a simple beige shawl with a minimalistic border, the outfit is the epitome of regal sophistication. The subtlety of the color palette, combined with the intricate details of the sherwani, makes it a perfect choice for grooms who want to look traditional but not overly flamboyant. It’s a refined look that exudes class and dignity, fitting for the grand occasion of a wedding.