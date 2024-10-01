Five Bollywood celebs redefining wedding season fashion

Vedang Raina’s shaadi ensemble is a masterclass in understated elegance. He sports a beige embellished kurta pajama with intricate embroidery, giving it a luxurious touch without being too over the top. The golden stole draped effortlessly over his shoulder adds a regal flair, while the beige mirror work juttis tie the whole look together. What makes this outfit perfect for a wedding is its subtle blend of opulence and grace, ideal for grooms or guests wanting a look that is both traditional and sophisticated.