Sobhita Dhulipala captivates as a strong and sensitive bride in ‘Love, Sitara’

Sobhita Dhulipala, praised for her role in the recently released film Love, Sitara, describes her character as a captivating blend of strength and sensitivity. In the film, she portrays Sitara, a strong and independent woman navigating the complexities of love and preparing for her wedding.

Reflecting on her character, Sobhita shared, "To me, Sitara is a heady mix of strong and sensitive. She’s a successful career woman who finds the courage to question and break free from her own behavioural patterns and conditioning. The dignity and rawness of the women at the center of this story are staggering."

Sobhita emphasised the significance of taking on such a distinct role, noting how meaningful the recognition from critics and audiences has been. "Being seen in a character so different from my previous roles was an important choice. When that choice is celebrated, it feels deeply motivating and fulfilling. I’m inspired and beaming!"

In Love, Sitara, she shares the screen with Sonali Kulkarni and Rajeev Siddhartha, and audiences have resonated with her portrayal of a bride and a pregnant woman, appreciating the authenticity she brings to Tara's multifaceted journey.

On a personal note, Sobhita recently got engaged to Telugu star Naga Chaitanya in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by close family and friends. Naga wore a white kurta-pyjama with a matching dupatta, while Sobhita dazzled in a peach traditional outfit, her hair styled in a bun adorned with flowers.