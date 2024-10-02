Actors Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad celebrate their third anniversary together

Bollywood's heartthrob Hrithik Roshan has been making headlines not just for his stellar performances on the silver screen but also for his blossoming love life. The actor recently celebrated his third anniversary with his partner, the talented Saba Azad.

The couple, who first made their public debut at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in 2022, have been going strong ever since. Hrithik took to social media to express his love and gratitude for Saba, marking the special occasion with a heartfelt post.

Saba Azad, a versatile artiste known for her work in projects like Rocket Boys and Ladies Room, has captured the hearts of many with her talent and charm. Her musical endeavors as part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink have also garnered significant attention.