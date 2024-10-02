AR Rahman joins Pratik Gandhi’s historical series ‘Gandhi’

Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman is all set to join the team behind the highly anticipated series Gandhi, directed by the renowned Hansal Mehta. The announcement was made on Gandhi Jayanti, highlighting Rahman's involvement in this exploration of Indian Independence.

In a statement, Rahman expressed his excitement, saying, “Gandhiji’s younger years reveal profound insights; his experiments with truth and life showcase his character's evolution. I am deeply honoured to score the music for this narrative, collaborating with Applause Entertainment and under the skilled direction of Hansal Mehta.”

Starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead role, the series draws inspiration from Ramachandra Guha's acclaimed writings and aims to intertwine history, emotion, and sound in a groundbreaking way.

Hansal shared, “Gandhi is a profoundly human retelling of M K Gandhi’s life, a tale that continues to inspire countless generations. Having AR Rahman on board is a dream come true; his music has an extraordinary ability to enhance storytelling. For a project of this magnitude and significance, we couldn’t have chosen a better artist to highlight the emotional and spiritual layers of Gandhi’s life.”