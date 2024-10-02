Vihaan Samat opens up about his physical transformations for roles in ‘CTRL’ and ‘Call Me Bae’

Vihaan Samat is making waves with his good and honest performances in Call Me Bae and CTRL. Known for his ability to fully immerse in his roles, Vihaan recently opened up about the intense physical changes he underwent to prepare for these characters.
In CTRL, Vihaan plays Joe Mascarenhas, a Christian techie navigating the world of AI and the deep web. For this role, the actor had to adopt a youthful, boyish appearance, which required significant physical alterations. Speaking about his preparation, Vihaan shared, “I spent time with friends in the tech industry to understand their world better. I also increased my diet, adding junk food to gain some weight and achieve a chubbier look.”
This transformation wasn’t just about aesthetics, as the actor embraced the nuances of his character’s world to bring authenticity to his performance. However, the challenge didn’t stop there. Vihaan had to shed the extra kilos in a short span for his role in Call Me Bae, where he stars alongside Ananya Panday.
He explained, “After CTRL, I had to quickly lose the weight I’d gained. I followed a strict diet and worked out five days a week to get back in shape.”
This dedication to his craft is paying off, with fans and critics alike praising his versatility. With Call Me Bae, after the popular series Mismatched, Vihaan continues to prove his range as an actor.