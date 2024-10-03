Actress Saiyami Kher’s race to the finish!

Saiyami Kher has been making headlines for completing her first Ironman Triathlon, showcasing her dedication as a sports enthusiast. She is the first Indian female actor to achieve this feat and how!

In our exclusive conversation, the actress lets us in on the challenges she encounters: an accident just before the race, missed flights and wrong routes. But despite the odds, Saiyami wouldn’t stop, before she crossed the finish line. What’s even more laudable is she did all of this while shooting for films, as she tells us, "I would never take a break from films."