Free vaccination biggest step for saving women from cervical cancer, say Bollywood survivors

At a fashion show organised by the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF), cancer warriors from the Bollywood film industry like Sonali Bendre, Hina Khan and Tahira Kashyap walked the ramp to celebrate their fight against the deadly disease and to inspire people.

The event titled Namo Bharat: Walk for Courage was organised as part of Sewa Pakhwada, held from September 17 to October 2. All three Bollywood actresses, having been cured of the deadly ailment, showered praise on the Modi government for launching free vaccination drives to stave off cervical cancer.

“I would like to appreciate the initiative of Modi government for starting free vaccination in government hospitals. Cancer is a deadly disease and there is vaccination for cervical cancer through which the disease can be prevented. I urge women to get themselves vaccinated against cervical cancer,” Sonali Bendre said.

She further stated, “I would like to say that women's empowerment and women's health have been given priority under Namo Bharat. Today, new discoveries are being made in our country, I think this disease will not be as scary as it used to be in the past. As new medicines are being developed, the patients will benefit from it.”

Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, also a cancer survivor, said that the free vaccination against cervical cancer is one of the biggest initiatives of Modi govt for women’s healthcare in the country. “It’s the biggest step that the Modi government has taken. Hats off to Modi government for taking this initiative because cervical cancer is now not the most common cancer in India. It’s the biggest step for the healthcare of women in our country. I absolutely applaud and salute this effort for making the HPV (Human papillomavirus) vaccination available for all girls in India free of cost. Cervical cancer can be prevented through vaccination against HPV in adolescents, screening and treating women with precancerous lesions,” said Tahira.

Actress Hina Khan, who is still undergoing treatment for third-stage cancer, said, “The ramp walk symbolised a journey for courage, service and the rich heritage of India. We all go through difficult situations and tough times and we are all warriors. It is a really tough journey. But with conviction and God’s blessings and strength he gave to fight the diseases held me in good stead. Everyone must take care of their health and stay alert.”