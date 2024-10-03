Peter Dinklage, Himesh Patel join as voice cast for 'The Mysterious Affair at Styles' adaptation

Peter Dinklage, Jessica Gunning and Himesh Patel will be lending their voice for an adaptation of Agatha Christie‘s debut novel The Mysterious Affair at Styles for the audiobook and podcast service Audible.

Peter will portray famous detective Poirot alongside Himesh as his companion, Captain Hastings. Baby Reindeer breakout Jessica is voicing antagonist Evie Howard and Succession’s Harriet Walter is taking on the woman at the centre of the mystery, Emily Inglethorp.

As per media reports, other cast members include Rob Delaney as Alfred Inglethorp, Phil Dunster as John Cavendish, Patsy Ferran as Mary Cavendish, John Bradley as Lawrence Cavendish and Vivian Oparah as Cynthia Murdoch.

According to its official description, The Mysterious Affair at Styles follows an “injured and traumatised Captain Hastings, who has been invited to a large country estate to recover after serving in World War I.”

“With tensions tearing the family apart, what seems like a perfect haven soon turns into a nightmare, as the matriarch of the family Emily Inglethorp (Walter) dies suddenly one night, with her family swiftly realising her death was no accident. With a full ensemble of characters with motives for the murder, nobody is above suspicion.”

“As Hastings is desperate to solve the mystery and protect the family from fervent media speculation, he knows there is only one man who can help. With his impeccable suit and exceptional insight, Hastings calls on the brilliant detective he once knew — Hercule Poirot (Dinklage).”

The Mysterious Affair at Styles will release globally on Audible November 14, and is part of a new production deal between the platform and Agatha Christie Limited.