Eminem reveals daughter Hailie Jade’s pregnancy in new music video

Rap legend Eminem has shared a heartwarming piece of news with his fans: his daughter, Hailie Jade, is pregnant with her first child. The announcement came in his latest music video, Temporary, featuring Skylar Grey.

The video, which is a touching tribute to Hailie, chronicles her journey from a young girl to a married woman. It showcases the close bond between Eminem and his daughter, filled with adorable throwback moments and heartfelt expressions of love.

The most significant moment in the video comes towards the end when Hailie reveals her pregnancy to her father. She presents him with a Detroit Lions jersey emblazoned with the word ‘grandpa’ on the back. Eminem’s reaction is one of pure joy and emotion as he sees the sonogram image.