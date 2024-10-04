Kareena Kapoor Khan wishes 'workout maniac' sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan on 46th birthday

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan had a long list of adjectives to describe her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan, who on Friday turned 46.

Kareena posted a video montage on Instagram featuring a slew of pictures of her along with Soha, husband Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and all the kids. She used the song Dancing in the Flames by rapper The Weeknd playing in the background.

For the caption, she wrote, “smart, funny, loving, caring, workout maniac, gluten free, chocolate cake, beautiful, sister in law, Happy Birthday Soha, Love you lots @sakpataudi.”