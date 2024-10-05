Singer-turned-actor Lisa Mishra opens up about her breakout role in 'Call Me Bae'

A

The cast was incredible. Most of my scenes were with Ananya and Vir, and I learned so much from both of them. Ananya is one of the most professional actors I’ve worked with—she’s always prepared, knows her lines and yours, and she’s incredibly kind. Working with Vir was surreal. I had seen him perform stand-up in Chicago back in 2016. I have never imagined I’d someday share the screen with him. Playing his love interest was especially humbling, considering I had been a fan of his work for years.