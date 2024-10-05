Singer-turned-actor Lisa Mishra opens up about her breakout role in 'Call Me Bae'
Lisa Mishra has made a significant mark in the music world with her soulful voice. Now, she’s stepped into a new territory with her acting debut in Call Me Bae. Not only did she act in the series, but she has also composed songs for it. In conversation with Indulge, Lisa talks about her journey from the recording studio to the screen, and working alongside industry pros.
What motivated you to step into acting?
I’ve always been someone who enjoys making people laugh, smile, and feel something through performance. So, stepping into acting was a natural progression. I had been auditioning for a while, and I feel very lucky to have got Call Me Bae.
Your first song from the series, Yaara Tere Bin has been getting a lot of attention. Can you tell us more about the inspiration behind it and your collaboration with Ruuh and Joh?
Ruuh and Joh are two of my best friends, and we’ve been creating music together for years. In 2021, we were working on several songs and building a catalogue of tracks. When they started looking for music for the series, we pitched some of those tracks, and Yaara Tere Bin fitted perfectly. It has this theme of longing and love that resonated with the series.
As a musician-turned-actor, what was the biggest challenge you faced?
The hardest part was learning a completely new craft. I was starting from scratch. I had to adapt to speaking in an authentic Indian accent — I couldn’t sound like an NRI. So, I spent a lot of time singing Bollywood songs and working on my pronunciation.
What was it like working alongside Ananya Panday, Vir Das, and the rest of the cast?
The cast was incredible. Most of my scenes were with Ananya and Vir, and I learned so much from both of them. Ananya is one of the most professional actors I’ve worked with—she’s always prepared, knows her lines and yours, and she’s incredibly kind. Working with Vir was surreal. I had seen him perform stand-up in Chicago back in 2016. I have never imagined I’d someday share the screen with him. Playing his love interest was especially humbling, considering I had been a fan of his work for years.
What’s next for you?
Next up for me is The Royals on Netflix.