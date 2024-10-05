Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri passes away aged 38; Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun visit his residence

The daughter of veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad, Gayathri, passed away on Saturday. The 38-year-old succumbed to a cardiac stroke leaving her family and loved ones devastated.
Gayatri’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the industry, with numerous celebrities expressing their condolences and grief. Nani took to social media to offer his condolences. “Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heartbreaking,” he wrote on X.
Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun, visited Rajendra’s residence to offer their condolences and support. A video of Chiranjeevi and his wife Surekha arriving at Rajendra's home was widely shared on social media.
Jr NTR also posted on his X handle, expressing his sadness and offering prayers for Gayatri’s soul. “The death of Rajendra Prasad's daughter Gayatri, who was very dear to me, is very sad. I pray that their souls rest in peace. My deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad and his family,” he wrote.
Actor-Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan, shared a heartfelt message expressing his deepest sympathies to Rajendra Prasad and his family. “The sudden death of Shri Rajendra Prasad’s daughter, Srimati Gayathri, has been shocking. I pray that her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to him and his family. I wish God gives Shri Rajendra Prasad the courage to bear this loss,” he said in a statement.
Gayatri’s passing came as a shock to her family and friends. She had complained of chest pain late on Friday night and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment, reports stated. Despite receiving immediate medical attention, she succumbed to a cardiac stroke. Gayatri is survived by her husband and daughter.