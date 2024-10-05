Veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri passes away aged 38; Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun visit his residence

The daughter of veteran Telugu actor Rajendra Prasad, Gayathri, passed away on Saturday. The 38-year-old succumbed to a cardiac stroke leaving her family and loved ones devastated.

Gayatri’s untimely death sent shockwaves through the industry, with numerous celebrities expressing their condolences and grief. Nani took to social media to offer his condolences. “Deepest condolences to Rajendra Prasad gaaru and his family. This is heartbreaking,” he wrote on X.