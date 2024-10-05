Zeenat Aman’s weekend plan is all about binge watching

Veteran diva Zeenat Aman has talked about what she is going to do on the weekends and it includes a lot of binge watching.

Today on Instagram, Zeenat shared a picture of herself from her younger days. The photograph was still from a film she starred in. The next was the trailer of Mahindra’s Sab Culture, which in the synopsis section is described as “from Blues and Rock to Theatre and Folk, discover six iconic festivals that nurture, preserve, and celebrate India’s art and music in its purest form.”

She started the post by talking about the 1989 film Dead Poets Society starring Robin Williams and directed by Peter Weir.

“In the brilliant 1989 film Dead Poets Society, John Keating (played by the inimitable Robin Williams) gathers his classroom of disillusioned teenage boys to tell them that “… Medicine, law, banking- these are necessary to sustain life. But poetry, romance, love, beauty? These are what we stay alive for!” she wrote in the caption section.