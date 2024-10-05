Zeenat Aman’s weekend plan is all about binge watching
Veteran diva Zeenat Aman has talked about what she is going to do on the weekends and it includes a lot of binge watching.
Today on Instagram, Zeenat shared a picture of herself from her younger days. The photograph was still from a film she starred in. The next was the trailer of Mahindra’s Sab Culture, which in the synopsis section is described as “from Blues and Rock to Theatre and Folk, discover six iconic festivals that nurture, preserve, and celebrate India’s art and music in its purest form.”
She started the post by talking about the 1989 film Dead Poets Society starring Robin Williams and directed by Peter Weir.
“In the brilliant 1989 film Dead Poets Society, John Keating (played by the inimitable Robin Williams) gathers his classroom of disillusioned teenage boys to tell them that “… Medicine, law, banking- these are necessary to sustain life. But poetry, romance, love, beauty? These are what we stay alive for!” she wrote in the caption section.
Talking about the Dead Poets Society, which was released in 1989, Zeenat shared, “It’s a particularly moving scene because we are a society that gives short shrift to the arts beyond the narrow confines of the mainstream.”
Talking about art and culture, Zeenat said. “Art is as old as humanity I suppose. And correct me if I’m wrong, but I don’t think there is any other species in the world that is as driven to expression as us. Painting, sculpture, literature, cinema, music… these are the things that allow us to escape from the mundane banalities that can consume one’s life.”
The septuagenarian then revealed what her weekend is going to be like. “So, my weekend plan is to watch #सबCultures , directed by @sameertheconceited and streaming on Hotstar. This Dead Poet’s Society scene is so poignant to me. What’s a movie scene that lives in your head “rent free”, as the kids say?”
On the professional front, Zeenat last appeared in Ashutosh Gowarikar’s 2019 epic war drama Panipat, featuring a star-studded cast including Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.
She will soon be seen in Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming film Bun Tikki, alongside veteran actresses Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. This marks a reunion for Zeenat and Shabana, who last shared the screen in the 1982 crime thriller Ashanti, directed by Umesh Mehra.