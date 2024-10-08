Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah split: Actor emphasises friendship and co-parenting after relationship ends

Al Pacino has reportedly split from his girlfriend Noor Alfallah, just a year after the couple welcomed their son, Roman, in June 2023. Known for his iconic roles in films like Scarface and The Godfather, Pacino's relationship with Alfallah had garnered attention, particularly due to their significant age difference and how their bond strengthened during the pandemic.

Recently, when asked about his relationship status, the actor made it clear he is single, stating, "No. I have friendship," when questioned about being in a romantic relationship. A representative for Pacino confirmed that the two have moved from partners to friends, focusing on co-parenting their son: "Al and Noor are very good friends, have been for years, and are co-parents to their son Roman."

Pacino, who has had high-profile relationships with Diane Keaton, Beverly D'Angelo, and Kathleen Quinlan, is also a father to three other children: 34-year-old Julie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant, and 23-year-old twins Anton and Olivia, with actress Beverly D'Angelo.

In his upcoming memoir, Sonny Boy, Pacino shares his thoughts on marriage, describing it as "an entrance to the pain train." He expressed that while marriage works for some, it never felt right for him. He prefers cohabitation, emphasising that successful relationships require a deep connection: "If you live together with someone, there's got to be… you have to have this communion. If you don't, it's almost an invasion."