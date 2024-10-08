Jackie Shroff pays tribute to father-in-law’s fearless spirit on Air Force Day

On the occasion of Air Force Day on Tuesday, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid his tribute to his father-in-law and Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt along with those who continue to protect the Indian skies.

Air Force Day is celebrated to recognise the country's air force and to honour those who serve the nation unconditionally. Jackie on Tuesday took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring a string of pictures of his father-in-law.

The post read, “As we celebrate the spirit of the Indian air force, We honor the legacy of Air Vice Marshal Ranjan Dutt, a trailblazer in India’s skies. From the battlefields of World War II to the modern IAF, Air Vice Marshal Dutt’s contributions have shaped our nation’s air power.

“As one of the early Indian officers, he led with vision and courage, helping transform the IAF into a force to reckon with. His efforts in modernising our fleet and strengthening our air defenses continues to inspire generations of air warriors.”