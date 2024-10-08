Malavika Mohanan teases high-octane stunt sequence from 'Sardar 2'

In the post, she provided a glimpse of the harnesses used for stunts, explaining how they help performers execute difficult movements like jumping from heights or performing mid-air kicks. “I had to jump off a 100-meter height recently,” she said, revealing the nerve-wracking nature of the scene. Despite the initial difficulties of mastering rope work in Thangalaan, Malavika has honed her skills, describing the experience as an ‘adrenaline rush’ once the technical aspects and shots are perfected.