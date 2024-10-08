Malavika Mohanan teases high-octane stunt sequence from 'Sardar 2'

After captivating audiences with stellar performances in Thangalaan and Yudhra, Malavika Mohanan is now gearing up for her next project—Sardar 2. The actress recently took to Instagram to offer fans a sneak peek into the intense action sequences she has been filming for the much-anticipated sequel. Sharing behind-the-scenes images from the shoot, Malavika highlighted the demanding physical challenges involved in her role.
In the post, she provided a glimpse of the harnesses used for stunts, explaining how they help performers execute difficult movements like jumping from heights or performing mid-air kicks. “I had to jump off a 100-meter height recently,” she said, revealing the nerve-wracking nature of the scene. Despite the initial difficulties of mastering rope work in Thangalaan, Malavika has honed her skills, describing the experience as an ‘adrenaline rush’ once the technical aspects and shots are perfected.
The post also captured the actress’s excitement about tackling stunts that have traditionally been associated with male action stars, playfully adding, “Why should boys have all the fun?”
While the details of her role in Sardar 2 remain under wraps, her action-packed scenes have already created a buzz. Malavika will join Karthi, who reprises his dual roles as Agent Chandra Bose Sardar and Inspector Vijay Prakash, adding intrigue to the film. Directed by P. S. Mithran, the sequel promises high-octane action and fresh dynamics, with Malavika’s challenging and undisclosed role piquing fan curiosity.
Scheduled for release in 2025, Sardar 2 is set to elevate the action genre, with Malavika’s performance marking a bold new chapter in her career.