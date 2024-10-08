Sabrina Carpenter praises ‘supportive’ friend Taylor Swift; says, ‘I’m so grateful’

Singer Sabrina Carpenter recently spoke about the profound impact Taylor Swift has had on her career and personal life. In a recent interview, Sabrina expressed her admiration and gratitude for the pop icon, who has been a constant source of support and inspiration.

Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “You just watch her, like, walk in a room, and it's very easy to understand that she's so composed, graceful, gracious.” She emphasised that Swift’s support has been invaluable, not just in terms of her career, but also as a person. “I wouldn’t say it’s, like, a verbal thing as much as just, like, she's very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that,” Carpenter said, adding that she is “grateful for that.”

Sabrina’s bond with Swift has deepened over the years, particularly during their time together on The Eras Tour. As the opening act for Swift’s record-breaking world tour, Carpenter has had the opportunity to witness firsthand the incredible talent and charisma that has made Swift one of the biggest stars in the world.

Carpenter also addressed the misconception that she doesn’t write her own music. In the interview, she clarified that while she collaborates with producers and co-writers, she is actively involved in the songwriting process. “I think a lot of people think because I have, you know, a producer and co-writers that I love, that I’m sitting in the room on my phone, not writing songs,” she explained.

Sabrina’s admiration for Swift is evident in her previous interviews as well. In an August interview, she described Swift as a ‘rockstar’ and ‘gangster,’ praising her resilience and ability to navigate the challenges of the music industry. “No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace,” she said at the time.