Shweta Tripathi Sharma tells us about her career and lifestyle choices

A

Being a student of fashion helped me immensely to sketch my characters better since it helped me understand fabrics, colours and the kind of psychological effect they can have. When it comes to fashion choices, you should be true to who you are and there are two vital things — one is your personality and the other is your mood. We should be accepting of ourselves and feel comfortable in what we wear. I am not afraid of making mistakes or fashion faux pas. We all should be allowed to be who we are. For events or public appearances, my best friend has been styling me for the past 13-14 years and I love the way she styles me. Another person whose style I adore is Mallika Dua. She is very daring and I like daring people; I am a homebird and a house party person. I love intimate and meaningful conversations with people I like. Therefore, fashion means comfort for me and I want it to make me feel good. I love sustainable fashion and I borrow stuff from my friend, mother-in-law and sister-in-law. I love wearing sari, especially cotton ones and what’s stopping me from wearing it every day is that I still don’t know how to drape it properly. It’s high time I learn that because saris are so beautiful and versatile — you can drape them in different ways and style them beautifully. I love designers Manish Arora for the colours, Arti Vijay Gupta, Urvashi Kaur, and all the designers who are tilted to slow and sustainable fashion. Also, I have a soft corner for designers from my alma mater, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).