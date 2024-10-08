Sonakshi Sinha embraces OTT: 'Celebrates complex roles and awards'

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha recently expressed her belief that the OTT platform allows actors to delve deeper into their characters. Having appeared in the streaming film Kakuda, Sonakshi has also starred in two notable OTT series: the rustic drama Dahaad and the period piece Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, where she embraced the role of a classic Sanjay Leela Bhansali heroine.

Sonakshi was recently honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Heeramandi at an awards ceremony. Reflecting on her achievement, she said, "Winning this award two years in a row, first for Dahaad and now for Heeramandi, is truly humbling. It highlights the diverse and strong roles that the OTT space now offers actors. Each project allows me to explore something new and push my boundaries."

She contrasted her experiences in OTT and mainstream cinema, noting, "OTT is truly a game-changer. The roles available are more complex, layered, and challenging compared to those in commercial films." She added, "While the big screen focuses on entertaining a larger audience, OTT provides more room to explore characters in depth, which resonates with viewers. I’ve received so much love for my work on both platforms, and I'm grateful for it. Being part of this digital revolution, where content is king, is incredibly exciting."

Additionally, Sonakshi shared her approach to embodying her characters: “I arrive on set, face the camera, and that's when the character truly comes alive for me. It’s difficult to explain, but having a strong imagination really helps.”