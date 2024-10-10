Jennifer Lopez opens up about her life after split from Ben Affleck

Actress-singer Jennifer Lopez is enjoying her "me time" after her much-publicised split from Hollywood star Ben Affleck. She opened up about her personal journey in a new conversation with a magazine on Wednesday.

She spoke with comedian Nikki Glaser about a range of meaningful topics, including her upcoming film Unstoppable and what she has learned while navigating a difficult but ultimately illuminating year.

"It’s a lifelong process," said Jennifer, 55, of her ongoing pursuit of self-understanding and discovery through life's ups and downs during the interview, which was conducted on September 10.

She continued, "I think that's what I love about life: that there's no arrival point. There's only getting better and growing if you want to. It's either growing or dying, and I don't want to do the dying part. And yeah, there are times when I thought I figured it out, and then life goes, 'Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let's see if you really have learned that lesson.' And I hadn't.”

Even after JLo filed for divorce on August 20, the two have seemingly remained on amicable terms. On September 14, they reunited for a friendly lunch with four of their five kids.