Alia Bhatt’s future plans include ‘more movies, babies and lots of travel’

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has revealed her future plans and it includes making more movies, having more babies and jet-setting to several places.

Asked about her future, Alia expressed a mix of personal and professional aspirations as she said, "Hopefully many more movies, not just as an actor but hopefully also as a producer. More babies, lots of travel, and just a healthy, happy, simple, quiet, peaceful, full-of-nature life."

Talking about which films of hers and husband Ranbir’s she would want Raha to watch when she grows up, Alia shared the list during IMDb’s Icons Only Segment. She also said, "I think for me, maybe Student of the Year because honestly, it’s the youngest, most chill film that kids could watch. And that is my first film. Although I am not really proud of my performance in that film, but it's full of songs, and I think she would really enjoy that." For Ranbir, Alia chose Barfi! "I think that’s a very child-friendly film," she added.

Alia, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, revealed which performance brought the biggest change in her as a performer. "I think the first film where I felt a significant shift in my personality was the film Highway. Maybe it was because I was on the road for so long, away from home. The first time I really had an experience like that was like going away to college but only my college was a film set."

She continued, "Perhaps after that, it was a film like Udta Punjab, which was a character that made me very uncomfortable. But I think this is the first and only film that I have gone method on. I actually physically shut down from the rest of the world, emotionally shut down for the time period that I was shooting the film.”