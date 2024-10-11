Natty kicks off filming for his first dual role in 'Aandavan Avatharam'

Director Charles has officially launched the filming of Aandavan Avatharam, featuring actor Natty (Natraj) in his first-ever dual role. Known for his previous works like Nanjupuram, Azhagu Kutti Sellam, and Saalai, Charles will both direct and produce this exciting project under his banner, Light Sound & Magic.

Natty, who has captivated audiences with his diverse performances, takes on the lead role in this film, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Actor Raghav is also set to play a pivotal character, while the casting for the lead actress and other key roles is still underway. Filming kicked off on October 9 in Chennai, starting with a traditional pooja ceremony, and will continue in Chennai and surrounding areas.

Director Charles shared insights about the film, stating, “I initially wanted to title it Avatharam, but due to an existing title held by Nasar, we opted for Aandavan Avatharam out of respect.”

He emphasised the uniqueness of Natty’s characters, noting that they defy traditional dynamics like father-son or brother-brother relationships. "This science fiction film aims to offer something fresh, with characters designed to stand out even more than those played by the legendary Rajinikanth in Enthiran."

The film’s narrative combines humor with thought-provoking themes, creating a distinctive storyline that resonates with contemporary issues rather than purely futuristic elements.

Reflecting on his collaboration with Natty, Charles remarked, “Natty was enthusiastic about the story. As I’m both producing and directing, he encouraged me to oversee all aspects of the project, promising full cooperation. It's gratifying to have his support in a landscape where many leading actors prioritise collaborations with established production houses.”

Raghav, who previously worked with Charles in Nanjupuram, will not only act in Aandavan Avatharam but also contribute to the music alongside Navneeth. The team is optimistic that this film will elevate both the project and the production company to new heights.