Proudly a Bengaluru girl, Medha Rana is making heads turn in Bollywood and how!

Let’s start at the very beginning: how did you get into the world of modelling and eventually into films?

I was pretty much scouted by Prasad Bidapa himself. This was a very, very random incident. I was at a shopping mall in Chandigarh at the time and I was with my parents and I would have been, I think, 13. We happened to go to this store where a little fashion show was being organised. I had obviously no idea about what that entire world entails. But then, I happened to meet Prasad and he told my parents that I should, work with him and get into this field. My parents took it very casually. But fate had its way and my dad got posted to Bengaluru right after Chandigarh. He’s in the army. We then moved to the city and I thought to myself: why don’t I explore this side of the world also? So, when I was 16, I started working with Prasad and there was no turning back after that. One thing led to another. I moved to Mumbai to take this career seriously as I was now sure I wanted to be an actor and then I bagged London Files. It happened through an audition, through a very random audition, where the team happened to like me and then they called me a few more times and we did a bunch of more rounds of auditions and workshops before it was finally confirmed.