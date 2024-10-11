Shruti Haasan shares a special message on World Mental Health Day

On Thursday, October 10, on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, Shruti Haasan took to social media to share a candid and powerful message about mental health awareness. Shruti reflected on her commitment to this cause, urging her followers to open up conversations around mental health. “I always begin by saying, let’s talk about it,” she stated, emphasising the importance of breaking the silence.

Shruti reassured her audience that it’s okay to not be okay, explaining that vulnerabilities can ultimately become sources of strength. “Acknowledging things instead of avoiding them is a superpower,” she said, while acknowledging the existing stigma around mental health. Though she noted that the pace of change has been slower than anticipated, she encouraged her followers to remain optimistic, reminding them that any step forward is positive.

In her heartfelt plea, Shruti urged her followers to be sensitive to the struggles of others and to avoid dismissive comments. “When someone is going through something, saying, ‘You don’t need therapy,’ doesn’t help,” she shared. She concluded with a simple yet profound call to action: check in on your loved ones. “Ask the people you love, ‘Are you okay?’—whether it’s your friends, your partner, your parents, or siblings.” Shruti’s message serves as a reminder to stay connected and compassionate.

On the work front, Shruti has recently wrapped up her shooting schedule for Coolie in Vizag, sharing the update with her fans on social media. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie stars the iconic Rajnikanth in the lead role, making it one of the most awaited films of the year. The film also boasts an impressive cast, featuring Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj, further adding to the excitement around the project. Shruti's role is expected to be pivotal, contributing to the grandeur of this star-studded film.