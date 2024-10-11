Vijay Deverakonda explores Kerala’s tea estates: A fitness journey amidst nature

In September, Vijay also shared a video of himself confidently steering a boat, adding to his adventurous spirit.

Vijay made his acting debut in 2011 with the romantic comedy Nuvvila, followed by his role in Sekhar Kammula’s Life is Beautiful. He gained recognition with his first lead role in the 2016 coming-of-age film Pelli Choopulu, directed by Tharun Bhascker.

Liger marked his debut in Hindi cinema, where he portrayed a dual role as both father and son, an MMA fighter grappling with a stammer.

His latest project is the Telugu romantic action film The Family Star, directed by Parasuram and produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations, featuring Mrunal Thakur as the female lead.

Looking ahead, Vijay has an exciting project titled VD12 in the pipeline.