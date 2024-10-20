Sonam Kapoor shares snaps of her Karwa Chauth mehendi, says she skips fasting but loves the celebration

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to celebrate Karwa Chauth, a festival traditionally observed by married Hindu women. The actress took to her Instagram Stories to share glimpses of her preparations for the special occasion.
Sonam shared a picture of her hands adorned with intricate mehendi designs. The designs included the first names of her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Sonam smiled as she posed for the camera, showcasing the beautiful mehendi art.
In one of the posts, Sonam revealed that she doesn't observe the traditional fast but enjoys the other aspects of the festival. “I don’t fast FYI but I like the mehendi dressing up and food,” she wrote with a winking emoji.
Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May 2018 in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. The couple welcomed their baby boy in August 2022, announcing the news with a heartwarming message.
Karwa Chauthis a significant festival for married women in India. It is celebrated as a symbol of love, devotion, and the enduring bond between husband and wife. The festival involves fasting throughout the day, with women breaking their fast only after sighting the moon.