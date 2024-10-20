Taylor Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction mid-performance, dancers quickly step in to help

Pop star Taylor Swift recently faced a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage, but her dancers quickly stepped in to assist. During her Miami stop on the Eras Tour, the musician encountered the mishap while performing But Daddy I Love Him, when her white gown suddenly popped open at the back, according to reports.

A media organisation stated that the malfunction occurred just as she began the song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, when her custom Vivienne Westwood gown unzipped.

A fan video shared on social media, referenced by a media report, shows two of Swift's dancers swiftly helping her zip the dress so she could continue the show without interruption.