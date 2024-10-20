Taylor Swift suffers wardrobe malfunction mid-performance, dancers quickly step in to help

Pop star Taylor Swift recently faced a wardrobe malfunction while performing on stage, but her dancers quickly stepped in to assist. During her Miami stop on the Eras Tour, the musician encountered the mishap while performing But Daddy I Love Him, when her white gown suddenly popped open at the back, according to reports.
A media organisation stated that the malfunction occurred just as she began the song from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, when her custom Vivienne Westwood gown unzipped.
A fan video shared on social media, referenced by a media report, shows two of Swift's dancers swiftly helping her zip the dress so she could continue the show without interruption.
A report by a popular media house previously highlighted Swift’s Vivienne Westwood look for this album’s segment of her concerts, describing the gown as a sleeveless ball gown with a corseted bodice and peekaboo skirt. The gown is adorned with lyrics from her song Fortnight, written in black cursive. Underneath, Swift wears a black bodysuit for a quick transition into her circus-themed outfit for I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.
Swift also debuted a new outfit that sparked fan speculation about the upcoming release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version). During the Reputation portion of the show, the 14-time Grammy winner appeared in a new Roberto Cavalli catsuit featuring gold snakes. Concert photos revealed that the bodysuit, a nod to her Reputation era, had a snake forming the number two on the back.