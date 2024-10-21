Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha empower young girls with jiu jitsu workshop

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, known for their advocacy on gender equality, recently partnered with NGO MukkaMaar to organise a unique self-defence workshop for young girls. The event, held in collaboration with jiu jitsu world champions Andressa Citra and Lucas Valente, aimed to empower girls by teaching them practical self-defence techniques.

Richa Chadha emphasised that self-defence is not just about fighting but about building confidence and resilience. “When we learned that Andressa was interested, we knew this would be a special workshop. We are proud to work with MukkaMaar, which has been empowering young girls for years,” she said. Ali Fazal, who has trained in jiu jitsu, was excited to have the girls meet Andressa. “It was incredible for them to learn directly from a world champion. It’s so inspiring for the young girls to see what they can achieve,” he said.