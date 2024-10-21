Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' first look; film promises a horror-comedy blast

Ahead of his 45th birthday, actor Prabhas has unveiled a stunning new look from his upcoming horror-comedy film, The Raja Saab. The stylish poster has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media buzzing with excitement.

The makers of The Raja Saab have also hinted that the film's teaser will be released on Prabhas' birthday, October 23rd. The actor, known for his charismatic performances, will be showcasing his versatility in this new genre.

The makers, People Media Factory captioned the post, "“Cool composure with a presence that dominates. The King of Swag is here to bring you a MASSIVE treat with his UNMATCHED AURA. Stay tuned to welcome him in a KING-SIZED way on 23rd Oct." The actor had posted a teaser glimpse for the film earlier this year