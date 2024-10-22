Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses interest in Korean Dramas

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently shared her enthusiasm for exploring Korean dramas, acknowledging their immense popularity at an event.

When asked about global collaborations, she noted, “The world is coming closer. Everyone’s connecting through events, films, and OTT platforms. I definitely see the potential for international collaborations, whether with Indian or American actors, especially in Korean films. Language isn’t a barrier for creativity. I’m a huge fan of Meryl Streep and would love to share a frame with her.”

Kareena expressed her admiration for K-dramas, stating, “I would love to explore Korean dramas because they’re captivating audiences worldwide. Their series and films are hugely popular.”

On the topic of her own international projects, she reflected on her film Buckingham Murders, which she described as a crossover project, shot in London with a blend of Hindi and English. “It’s such a special film. As a first-time producer, I believe it showcases the best performance of my career,” she added.

Kareena also praised Punjabi music sensation Diljit Dosanjh, declaring herself a big fan. “The best collaboration has to be with Diljit. His song Naina from Crew has taken Punjabi music to new heights, placing it on global billboards. Whether it's his collaboration with Ed Sheeran or others, he remains true to his roots and culture.”

When it comes to food, Kareena is unapologetically passionate. “I’m crazy about food, and everyone knows it! The food in Delhi is gobsmacking. I absolutely love chole bhature, aloo paranthas, and of course, biryani—after all, I’m a Kapoor!”