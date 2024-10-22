Selena Gomez 'blacked out' during audition for 'Emilia Perez'

Selena opened up on her initial audition for the role, saying she sang Bienvenida which is a big number I do in the bedroom”.

“I threw everything around, and I had no idea the concept of what he was going for, the director Jacques (Audiard) literally said to me, act drunk and throw your shoes if you want, and just go crazy,” the 32-year-old told ‘The Hollywood Reporter’.

She added, “I did it once and he was like, ‘go crazier’. I went totally for it. I was standing on furniture and I blacked out, but I was just singing my heart out and dancing like a mad woman, a drunk mad woman and it was a very crazy experience. But I was honoured when he decided to ultimately go with me”.

Selena headed to the premiere of Emilia Perez in Los Angeles wearing a black Elie Saab off-the-shoulder gown, reports ‘Mirror UK’.

She posed on the black carpet of the glitzy bash with her co-stars Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramirez.