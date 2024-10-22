Sunny Leone says, ‘mothers are always mothering’

Sunny Leone tied the knot with Daniel Weber in 2011. In July 2017, Sunny and Daniel had adopted their first child, a baby girl, from Latur, a village in Maharashtra, and named her Nisha Kaur Weber.

On March 4, 2018, the couple had announced the birth of their twin boys, born through surrogacy. They named the boys Asher and Noah.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be seen in the neo-noir thriller Kennedy, directed by Anurag Kashyap. The movie stars Rahul Bhat, alongside Sunny. The movie premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The film marks the first collaboration between Sunny and Anurag Kashyap.

The actress will also be seen in the upcoming movie The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, a period war romantic drama film directed and produced by Ramesh Thete under his banner Ramesh Thete Films. It depicts the events that took place during the Battle of Koregaon.